New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday dug out a major throwback picture highlighting the 'uncanny resemblance' between him and his mother Nirmal Kapoor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil shared two throwback pictures of himself and his mother, Nirmal Kapoor. While Nirmal could be seen posing in Indian wear with matching jewellery and a bindi on her forehead, a young Anil could be seen posing without a moustache.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Mr. India' actor wrote, "The uncanny resemblance! #ThrowbackThursday."

Several fans showered the actor's post with love by writing heartfelt messages in the comments section.

"Maa ke jesa dikhna saubhagya hota hai," one fan wrote.

"Like Mother Like, Son," wrote another.

On a related note, last month, on his mother's birthday, Anil shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle that read, "To the strongest, most radiant soul in our lives...You light up our lives with your love, patience and endless reserves of hope and optimism...Forever blessed to be your son. Happy Birthday, Mom!"

Meanwhile, on the film front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

