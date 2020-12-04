Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Actor Anil Kapoor on Friday denied reports that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for his new film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo".

There were reports that Anil Kapor, along with the film's co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had tested positive for the virus in Chandigarh, where they are currently shooting.

Taking to Twitter, the 63-year-old wrote he is doing well and thanked fans for their continued love.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

A source close to the film told PTI that Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19.

However, there is no clarity yet on the test reports of Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor as well as film's director Raj Mehta.

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

Neetu Kapoor, 62, had posted on Instagram that the cast is "COVID tested and safe."

"Jug Jugg Jeeyo", being produced by Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

The veteran actor had last featured in 2013's "Besharam", which also starred her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

