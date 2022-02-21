Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are all set to headline the upcoming Netflix movie 'Thar'. Apart from the father-son duo, the revenge thriller will also feature actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

'Thar' is set in the 80s and will follow the story of Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan. Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?

The first look posters of Anil, Harsh Varrdhan, Fatima and Satish were also unveiled by Netflix on its official Twitter handle.

The revenge noir thriller will mark the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary. The screenplay is credited to Raj Singh, with dialogues by him and Anurag Kashyap.

Apart from starring in the film, Anil Kapoor is also producing it under his banner Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC) Network.

AKFC Network and Netflix are long-standing creative partners and 'Thar' is the first film that the two have collaborated on.

Over 15 years, AKFC Network has been involved with films including 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere di Wedding', and TV series including the Indian adaptation of '24' and Aravind Adiga's 'Selection Day' for Netflix.

Talking about his upcoming film, Anil Kapoor said, "I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with 'Thar' and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself - a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences."

He added, "'Thar' is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off-screen. On-screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi."

The actor further said, "As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. 'Thar' is a manifestation of this obsession and I'm thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit and thrill."

With 'Thar', Netflix will deliver another thriller after its success with 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Aranyak', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and many more which left audiences across the globe glued to their screens. (ANI)

