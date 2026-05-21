Entertainment News | Animated Film on Lord Jagannath to Release on 300+ Screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. is bringing the world of Jay Jagannath to cinemas with its new animated feature Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Backed by a distribution deal with Cinepolis India, the film will open across more than 300 screens nationwide in Hindi, Odia and Telugu, marking a major theatrical expansion for the franchise.

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Rooted in rich devotional storytelling and Indian cultural imagination, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is designed as a wholesome family entertainer that seamlessly blends world-class animation with profound spiritual wisdom.

The film takes a deep dive into the sacred lore of Lord Jagannath, presenting a treasure trove of cultural lessons and timeless values. Tailored beautifully for younger audiences through vibrant, child-friendly visuals, the narrative maintains a deep emotional accessibility that ensures a heartwarming, magical experience for adults and kids alike.

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Reflecting on the vision behind bringing this divine saga to the silver screen, founder, director, and creative head of Ele, Durga Prasad Dalai said, "Our journey began with a vision to bring the divine stories of Mahaprabhu Jagannath to every household through animation. After seeing the overwhelming love our series received, taking this to the big screen was the natural next step. This film is not just about entertainment; it's about passing on our rich heritage and values to the next generation in a way that is fun, engaging, and visually stunning."

He added "But Mahaprabhu Jagannath is just the first chapter. It lays the cornerstone for our grander vision: the Sanatan Universe. We are building an interconnected cultural ecosystem that goes far beyond cinema, spanning TV, music, education, and even immersive experience destinations in Puri. By leveraging our civilizational memory, we want to position Indian spiritual storytelling as a premium global proposition and education about our deities and culture through the medium of entertainment. We are absolutely thrilled to begin this incredible journey and bring a culturally rooted, magical experience to families across India." (ANI)

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