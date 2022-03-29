Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): American actor Anna Lore has been cast to portray Stephanie Brown in the upcoming 'Gotham Knights' pilot from CW.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will be joining the cast that includes Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Misha Collins, who will play Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent.

'Gotham Knights', which has been penned by the 'Batwoman' fame trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, has been set in a Gotham City reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne.

An alliance is formed by his rebellious adopted son (Morgan) with the children of Batman's enemies when they all get framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it's ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city's next saviours.

Lore's Stephanie Brown, based on a DC Comics character, has been described as someone whose sarcasm matches her intellect.

Raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles, she has honed her skills to become a formidable coder. However, her greatest talent might be hiding a less-than-perfect home life.

Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot of 'Gotham Knights', which is not a spinoff of 'Batwoman', nor is it tied to the upcoming 'Gotham Knights' video game, as per Variety. (ANI)

