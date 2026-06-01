Entertainment News | Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra and Others Lead Comedy Entertainer 'Uttar Da Puttar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Actors Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora are all set to lead the upcoming comedy entertainer 'Uttar Da Puttar'.

The cast was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

Also Read | 'Mothers Are Expected to Do Everything': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Challenges Faced by Working Women (Watch Video).

Set against the backdrop of Vastu and destiny, 'Uttar Da Puttar' brings a fresh and unusual theme to Hindi cinema.

Notably, the makers have also announced the film's release date, confirming that it will hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

Also Read | 'Backrooms' Shatters Box Office Records With USD 81M Debut, 'Obsession' Soars, 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Drops 70%.

Produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures, 'Uttar Da Puttar' is written and directed by Ravinder Siwach, with the story by Sandiip Kapur.

Earlier, the makers dropped the film's promotional poster, describing it as a "laughter riot."

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/2058827994014404792

Sharing the announcement, the makers stated, "COMEDY FILM 'UTTAR DA PUTTAR' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... Get ready for a laughter riot... Promodome Motion Pictures presents #UttarDaPuttar, a comedy entertainer by Sandiip Kapur... Arriving in cinemas on 24 July 2026."

With the release date now locked, 'Uttar Da Puttar' joins the lineup of Hindi comedy films scheduled for theatrical release in 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)