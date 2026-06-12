Entertainment News | Annu Kapoor's 'Uttar Da Puttar' Teaser Unveiled Ahead of July Release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Annu Kapoor-starrer 'Uttar Da Puttar' has unveiled its first teaser, offering a glimpse into a comedy-drama that revolves around destiny, family dynamics and the belief that a change in direction could change one's life.

The teaser for the film was released by the makers on Thursday ahead of its theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

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The teaser maintains a light-hearted tone and hints at a story filled with misunderstandings, quirky situations and unexpected twists. The tagline, "Search For Right Direction Begins...", serves as the central theme around which the narrative unfolds.

While the teaser keeps the plot largely under wraps, it introduces audiences to a world where everyday decisions, faith and fate intersect in unexpected ways.

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Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZejjExxdmX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Directed by Ravinder Siwach and based on a story by producer Sandiip Kapur, 'Uttar Da Puttar' revolves around an unusual premise linked to Vastu and the idea that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora.

'Uttar Da Puttar' is being produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures.

The production house is known for backing content-driven films such as Jugaad, Anaarkali of Aarah and the National Award-winning Bhonsle. With Uttar Da Puttar, the studio is once again venturing into unconventional storytelling, this time through a comedy built around destiny, belief and life's unexpected turns.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)