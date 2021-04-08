Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins is set to lead the cast of upcoming indie feature film "Where Are You".

The movie will also feature Hopkins' "Westworld" co-star Angela Sarafyan as well as actors Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson.

Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti will co-direct the film from a screenplay they wrote with Matt Handy, reported Deadline.

The story is about a photographer who experiences an artistic decline and starts taking his aggressions out on his artist girlfriend.

When she cryptically disappears, he enters his subconscious, descending down a spiral of mystery and madness on his search for her, as well as himself.

The project is produced by Marcella and Dante Spinotti, Kyle Stroud, Rocco Bovo and Heather Kritzer.

Markus Bishop-Hill and Stephanie Rennie are serving as executive producers.

Hopkins most recently featured in filmmaker Florian Zeller's drama "The Father", which earned him his sixth Oscar nomination. PTI

