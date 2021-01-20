Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Actor Anthony Mackie on Tuesday (local time) addressed the rumours of him taking over the role of Marvel Universe's top superhero Captain America.

According to E! News, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star addressed the rumours during an interview with James Corden at his 'The Late Late Show.'

Corden began the conversation on the topic by telling Mackie about the rumours doing rounds on the internet.

"You need to know about this. Everybody online is saying you're the new Captain America and I think you are. I think it's you," E! News quoted Corden as saying.

Mackie's first response was a blank stare into the screen following which he began laughing and explaining.

"The thing is, if you watch [Avengers] End Game, at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn't feel right on his arm," E! News quoted Mackie as saying.

"If you look at, like, you know--Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. and from Winter Soldier to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap's friend. So, at no point in time in End Game did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap's side," Mackie added.

Responding to that, Corden shared his theory of the very important scene from where the series kicks off.

"This is based on nothing, I should say. I think--this is my own theory--it kicks off with you being like, 'Oh, I can't do it, I can't do it,' and by the end of episode one, bang! He's got the shield and we're off to the races," Corden said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)