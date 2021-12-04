Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Actor-director Antonie Fuqua and his banner Hill District Media has signed a first-look film deal with streaming platform Netflix.

According to Deadine, the creative partnership will focus on making feature and documentary films.

The multi-project agreement comes two months after the Netflix premiere of Fuqua's directorial venture “The Guilty", starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Working with Netflix on 'The Guilty' was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view. I'm beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media," said Fuqua.

Tendo Nagenda, vice president at Netflix Film, added that Fuqua is an “impactful storyteller who believes art can create meaningful change in the world. We had a great collaboration with him on ‘The Guilty' and look forward to telling many more stories together in the future."

Fuqua's other directing credits include the “Equalizer” franchise, “Shooter,” and “Training Day.” PTI

