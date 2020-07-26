New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): 'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha is all set to produce a movie on the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

For the yet-to-be-titled anthology film, the 55-year-old director has teamed up with four other filmmakers -- Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Ketan Mehta, and Subhash Kapoor for directing the film.

Also Read | Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Film Registers the Biggest Ever Opening for Disney+Hotstar!.

On Sunday, Sinha shared the information on Instagram by reposting the news shared by film critic Taran Adarsh earlier.

In the post, it is mentioned that Sinha is set to produce an anthology film, which is based on the "stories and experiences" from the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read | A R Rahman Responds To Shekhar Kapur's 'Oscar Is A Kiss Of Death' Comment, Says 'Peace! Lets Move On. We Have Greater Things To Do'.

However, the casting, title of the movie, and more details are yet to be officially announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)