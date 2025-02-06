Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher has something exciting in store for cinema buffs as he is all set to come up with special awards.

Kher's acting institute 'Actor Prepares' recently completed 20 years since its inception, and to mark the special occasion, the 'Saaransh' star took to social media and announced the 'Actor Prepares Awards.'

Also Read | 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Song 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan': Rakul Preet Singh-Bhumi Pednekar Vie for Arjun Kapoor’s Attention in This Peppy Track Crooned by Badshah (Watch Video).

"20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE AND ACTOR PREPARES AWARDS: 20 years ago, I had a simple dream-- to create a space where aspiring actors could hone their craft and find their voice. What began in a small room with a handful of students has grown into a thriving community of performers, and artists. For two decades, we've watched nervous first steps turn into confident strides, hesitant voices transform into powerful performances, and dreams take flight," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFrfMzvisyF/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Wouldn't Have Married Him...': Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being 'Hurt' by Dishonesty in Past Relationships Before Marrying Nick Jonas.

"Through these years, we have forged lifelong student-teacher bonds and built a family that extends beyond our classrooms. The stage has seen countless performances, and the camera has captured moments that will live on forever. To every student who walked through our doors, every teacher who guided the way, and every actor who found a piece of themselves here--this milestone belongs to you as much as it does to us. On this momentous occasion, we present our vision on an International Award instituted by Actor Prepares for all actors globally. Stay tuned for more updates," Kher shared.

The launch of Actor Prepares Awards 2026 is a fitting tribute to the institute's legacy.

In another post, Kher wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen!! Delighted to present the #ActorPreparesAwards2026! Instituted on the 20th glorious anniversary of our acting school #Actorprepares! Sharing with you the #GoldenTrophy of the award! Please Bless us! "

Kher has yet to disclose further details regarding the awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)