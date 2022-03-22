Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Veteran star Anupam Kher, who has received a lot of attention for 'The Kashmir Files', has started shooting his 523rd film titled 'IB 71'.

The film marks actor Vidyut Jammwal's debut project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared pictures from the shoot, unveiling the look of his and Jammwal's characters.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vidyut will be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer. (ANI)

