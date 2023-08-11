Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher expressed his excitement as United States representatives Ro Khanna and Deborah Ross visited his acting school in Mumbai.

Kher told ANI that they are fond of Indian cinema and also spoke about the interactive session which was held with the students. He said the overall experience was wonderful.

Also Read | IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji Feels ‘Incredibly Proud’ For Bagging Best Actor Award at Prestigious Event for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway!.

He shared, "I'm very happy that representatives Ro Khanna and Deborah Ross came to our acting school. Ro and his family are fans of Indian cinema but it was wonderful to get them to the school and we had a wonderful interactive session with our students.”

A bipartisan congressional delegation visiting India will be led by US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, who are also co-chairs of the House India Caucus. They will also attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Gets Offered $250K for Exclusive Pictures of Her Feet by Exhibition Website.

Deborah Ross is an American lawyer and politician, who has served as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 2nd congressional district since 2021.

On the work front, Kher will be seen in the upcoming series ‘The Freelancer’ based on the book, 'A Ticket to Syria' by Shirish Thorat.

‘The Freelancer’ stars Mohit Raina and veteran actor Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi.

The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Talented performers like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias are also featured in the series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)