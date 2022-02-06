Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday morning, is survived by her four younger siblings - Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

After learning about the unfortunate news, veteran actor Anupam Kher visited Lata Mangeshkar's residence in Mumbai and met her sister Asha Bhosle there.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar No More: From Loving Non-Veg Food to Being an Avid Cricket Watcher; Here Are Some Fun Facts About the Queen of Melody.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a black and white picture, in which he can be seen holding Asha Bhosle's hands while she smiled at him.

"It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters," he wrote.

Also Read | Ahead of Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral, Amitabh Bachchan, Daughter Shweta Bachchan Visit Legendary Singer’s Home.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)