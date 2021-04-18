Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday paid tribute to 'Harry Potter' actor Helen McCrory and penned down an emotional note stating that her demise is a 'deep sense of loss' even when he did not know her.

In a tweet, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star posted two pictures of the late actor and expressed sorrow over her demise.

He wrote, "All deaths are saddening & tragic. But there are times when you feel a deep sense of loss with someone leaving this world even when you don't know the person."

"#HelenMcRory was one such actress. Great in #HarryPotter films & electrifying in #PeakyBlinders. RIP. @lewis_damian," added Kher.

Earlier Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma paid tribute to the 'Harry Potter' star.

Anushka shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star wrote a heartfelt message that read as, "Helen McCrory, may you always rest in peace gleaming in your brilliance."

Vicky shared a tribute post for Helen from the official social media handle of the show 'Peaky Blinders'. He put up a heart-breaking emoji on the picture while sharing it.

Actor Helen McCrory, who was widely known for playing the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the popular 'Harry Potter' franchise, had passed away, on Friday (local time) after suffering from a long time battle with cancer. She was 52 when she breathed her last.

McCrory's husband, Damian Lewis announced the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family."

Bidding his final goodbye, he added, "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

The late star who played the role of Polly Gray in the hit Netflix show 'Peaky Blinders' was also paid a tribute by the show's official Twitter handle.

"Helen McCrory as Polly Gray. All our love and thoughts are with Helen's family. Rest in peace," the tweet read.

The 'Peaky Blinders' star also appeared in the James Bond film 'Skyfall', Martin Scorsese's 'Hugo' and played Cherie Booth, wife of U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, in 'The Queen' and 'The Special Relationship'.

In addition to her film and TV roles, McCrory began her career on stage and appeared in more than 25 productions during the 1990s through the mid-2010s. Her stage credits included 'Macbeth', 'Pride and Prejudice', 'As You Like It', 'Medea', and many more. (ANI)

