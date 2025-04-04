Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher fondly remembered legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away early Friday morning.

The 'Wednesday' actor took to Instagram to share a video, recalling his childhood memories of watching Manoj Kumar's films and also spoke about how Kumar's movies played a major role in shaping his feelings of patriotism.

"The first film I saw in my life, which I remember very well, was Upkaar. Films were shown in our locality. So this film was my first introduction to Manoj Kumar ji," Kher said in the video.

"Manoj Kumar ji has a huge contribution in awakening the spirit of patriotism in my heart. India had become independent. It had been only 15-20 years and the fight for revolution, the freedom movement, everything was fresh. On top of that, Manoj Kumar ji's films, that feeling of patriotism kept on deepening," he added.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes, both critically and commercially. (ANI)

