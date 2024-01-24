Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, brought together the who's who from the world of entertainment and other diverse fields. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was among the prominent Bollywood faces at the mega event, on Wednesday shared an image with 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty and megastar Rajinikanth from the ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared several images from the ceremony with a caption reading, "Province different! Different outfit! Different language! But the country is one...and Ram ji...one!!! Met many people in Ayodhya! It was impossible to get a picture clicked with everyone. Everyone we met was absorbed in Ram Lalla! Jai Shri Ram!!"

Also Read | Fighter: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Has Worked 'Harder' To Survive for Last 45 Years in Industry, Says 'Bada Mushkil Hota Hai'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2eeQF6iqo-/?hl=en&img_index=1

The first picture showed Kher posing happily with Rishab Shetty. The veteran actor was seen clad in a black and white kurta while Rishab donned a white kurta with a matching stole with a golden print.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Swades, Chak De India, Rang De Basanti, Raazi: Top 10 Bollywood Movies That Will Strike the Right Chord With Every Indian.

In another image, the 'Kashmir Files' actor was seen sharing a warm embrace with South Superstar Rajinikanth. Kher was clad in a brown jacket in the image while the 'Thalaiva' was seen in a green t-shirt.

Besides Kher, several other A-listers and who's who of the Indian film and entertainment industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled to the world during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which featured hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and stands at a height of 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

On the work front, Kher will be seen next in 'Vijay 69'.

Produced and filmed under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)