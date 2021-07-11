New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a video of Russian army school cadets singing the patriotic song 'Ae Watan' from the cult classic 1965 movie 'Shaheed' at a morning school prayer.

The 'Saaransh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the video showing staff of teachers and students of a Russian army school dressed in their uniforms as they sing the song along with the original song playing in the background.

The delightful video garnered more than one lakh views within a few minutes of being posted on Instagram.

Anupam captioned the post as, "This song from the film #Shaheed was my most favourite patriotic song ever. Thrilled and proud to hear this song being sung as a morning school assembly prayer by the Russian army school cadets!! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!! @indianarmy.adgpi #ManojKumar #BhagatSingh #PatrioticSong".

'Ae Watan' from the cult classic patriotic film 'Shaheed' which is directed by S. Ram Sharma, produced by Kewal Kashyap. It stars Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal and Pran in lead roles. Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain star in supporting roles.

It is based on the life of revolutionary and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh (played by Manoj Kumar). The music was composed by Prem Dhawan, with several songs originally being penned by freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil.

'Shaheed' was the first of Manoj Kumar's series of patriotic films, followed by the likes of Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Kranti (1981).

The film was screened retrospectively on 15 August 2016 at the Independence Day Film Festival, jointly presented by the Indian Directorate of Film Festivals and Ministry of Defense, commemorating 70th Indian Independence Day.

The film won major accolades including best feature film and best screenplay that year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)