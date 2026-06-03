Entertainment News | Anupam Kher to Come Up with Life Coaching Concept 'AntarAkt'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Anupam Kher is not just a celebrated cinema icon but also a source of inspiration for many. While his professional achievements are widely admired, his personal life has imparted countless lessons in resilience, growth, and perseverance over the years.

Notably, Kher is currently working on a life coaching concept, 'AntarAkt'.

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Sharing more details about it, he told ANI, "I am announcing it for the first time. I am starting a life coaching concept. It's called AntarAkt - the alignment project. From chaos to clarity. It will have physical classes as well. I have been working on it for 12-13 years. Whatever I have learnt from life, I have tried to put that in this project 'AntarAkt'. I will soon launch it."

Meanwhile, recently, Anupam Kher celebrated 42 years of his film 'Saaransh'.

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"42 YEARS OF SAARANSH! Today, I complete 42 years in the world of cinema and entertainment. Exactly 42 years ago, on 25th May 1984, my first film, "Saaransh", was released. What a journey it has been. Full of struggles, victories, failures, learning, laughter, tears, friendships, and unforgettable memories. But through all the ups and downs, "Saaransh" remains the most defining and iconic chapter of my life," Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram.

Expressing gratitude on receiving several opportunities from directors, producers, and a lot of love from the audience, the actor added, "I will forever remain grateful to the Universe, to all the directors, producers, writers, technicians, co-actors, and audiences who believed in me and gave me love through all these years. A very special and heartfelt THANK YOU to Rajshri Productions for backing a newcomer like me, and above all to Mahesh Bhatt Saab for having the courage and conviction to cast me in a role that changed my life forever."

Anupam Kher concluded by crediting Saaransh for his achievements. "Whatever I am today is because of 'Saaransh'. From a small-town boy from Shimla to a man who got to live his dream for 42 years... I can only say GOD IS KIND! Har Har Mahadev!" he wrote. (ANI)

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