Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Anupam Kher recently visited late legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar's residence to offer his condolences to the family.

Kher, on Thursday, took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures along with a caption that read, "Met #ManojKumar Ji's friends and family!! And paid my tribute! Thank you #Manoj Ji for your contribution in my life! Both as an actor/director and as an Indian! Jai Hind! #Bharat #Patriot."

Earlier, Kher had posted a video in which he remembered how Kumar's films shaped his childhood and inspired his love for the country.

"The first film I saw in my life, which I remember very well, was Upkaar. Films were shown in our locality. So this film was my first introduction to Manoj Kumar ji," Kher said in the video.

"Manoj Kumar ji has a huge contribution in awakening the spirit of patriotism in my heart. India had become independent. It had been only 15-20 years and the fight for revolution, the freedom movement, everything was fresh. On top of that, Manoj Kumar ji's films, that feeling of patriotism kept on deepening," he added.

Manoj Kumar breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling a long illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

Apart from acting, Kumar also made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes critically and commercially. (ANI)

