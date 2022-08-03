New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher visited filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad and shared a glimpse of their meeting on social media.

Anupam took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video where he can be seen honouring SS Rajamouli with a traditional shawl and Rajamouli is also seen visibly humbled. In the video, the duo shared a hug and a handshake during their meeting and also discussed childhood stories, joint families, and cinema.

By praising Rajamouli's simplicity, Anupam wrote, "Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick."

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with sweet comments.

A fan wrote, "Two legends," while another fan wrote, "Men full of gratitude".

Rajamouli is still basking in the success of 'RRR', featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Anupam recently announced that he is a part of a Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja. (ANI)

