Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Anushka Sharma showered love on her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli after he broke multiple records in the anticipated clash with Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai today.

Actress Anushka is quite active on social media when it comes to praising her husband, Virat, for his achievements. The Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan was another addition to it. Virat scored a not-out 100* in 111 balls, with his knock laced with seven fours, leading team India to the victory.

Also Read | ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ Episode 21 and 22 Promo OUT: Talha and Roshi Are Getting Married but Not to Each Other! (Watch Video).

Celebrating the Indian team's victory and Virat's historic century, Anushka shared a snap of her husband that featured his thumbs-up hand gesture on the screen.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Also Read | IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Vivek Oberoi Bumps Into Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad During India-Pakistan Contest.

Virat scored 100* in 111 balls, with his knock laced with seven fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 90.09.

In 299 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties. His best score is 183.

Coming to all of international cricket, Virat now has 27,503 runs at an average of 52.38 in 547 matches and 614 innings, with 82 centuries and 142 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is now the third-highest run-getter in all of international cricket, overtaking Ponting, who has made 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, with 71 centuries and 146 fifties with the best score of 257.

Against Pakistan in ODIs, Virat has 778 runs in 17 matches and 17 innings at an average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score is 183.

This is Virat's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in ICC Champions Trophy. Also, he has tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events with 23 such scores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)