Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Actress Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, 'Chakda Xpress', has been continuously training for the same, and she shared a mirror selfie from a gym.

In the snap, Anushka was seen sporting a yellow neon-crop top and black tights as she flaunted her biceps.

"Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri", she captioned her Instagram Story.

To note, Anushka had taken a break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika. She was last seen in Anand L Rai's directorial 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Now, she makes a comeback with 'Chakda Xpress', which will be out on Netflix. (ANI)

