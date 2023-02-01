Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Amid the fan frenzy and the flashlights Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli often indulge their spiritual sides in the quest of solace and peace. And, Anushka's latest Instagram post is an illustration of the same.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Anushka posted a picture from her recent trip to Rishikesh with Virat. In the image, she is seen meditating against the scenic backdrop of the hilly town. Dressed in an all-black outfit the 'NH10' actor captioned the frame, "Can't you see, it's all perfect!" - Neem Karoli Baba."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoFAKhmM3y1/

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar posted a heart emoji on Anushka's post. Actor Diana Penty complimented the actor's appearance as 'stunning.'

The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in the morning. Several pictures went viral where Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram.

It is reported that Virat and Anushka will also participate in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organise a Bhandara.

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Anushka and Virat said in multiple interviews that they look for such spiritual trips amid their busy schedules. This kind of trip helps them to restore their peace of mind. (ANI)

