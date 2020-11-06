New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A day after she celebrated her cricketer husband Virat Kohli's 32nd birthday with him in Dubai, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday ended the birthday celebrations by posting two loved-up pictures with him.

The 'PK,' actor took to Instagram to share the two love-soaked pictures and chose to express all of her feelings for her better half with no words and just a heart emoji.

While one of the pictures sees Anushka resting her face alongside Kohli's face as they embrace, the other one sees her kissing him on the cheeks.

The couple had earlier in the year announce that they are expecting their first child together.

They are currently in Dubai where Kohli has been playing in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

