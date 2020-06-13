Entertainment News | Anushka Sharma Shares Picture Nurturing Plants in Her Balcony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Practising what she preaches, actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared her picture taking care of plants and calls them 'buddies' as she spends some time with them in the balcony.

Anushka has also joined Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior' and urged people to plant trees.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star put out a picture on Instagram wherein the actor is seen dressed in white as she nurtures one of the plants while sitting sits her small garden made in the balcony.

Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Me and my buddies." (along with 3 seedlings emoji).

With the post hitting Instagram, fans and celebrity followers including Alia Bhatt liked the post that garnered more than 4 lakh likes within just 47 minutes of being posted.

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni also chimed in the comments section and left a heart emoji.

Lately, Anushka has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates of her activities via sharing pictures and videos with her fans.

Earlier, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor put out a message on Instagram in support of the initiative and said that her 'One Wish For The Earth' would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality.

In the video, She said, "My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one."

She concluded her message and said," I am a climate warrior, Are you?" (ANI)

