Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): After visiting Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram, Anushka Sharma with her husband- cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika went trekking during their Rishikesh trip.

Taking to Instagram. Anushka dropped cute pictures featuring her husband and daughter.

In one of the pictures, Virat was seen carrying Vamika in a baby carrier on his shoulders while climbing up a hill.

The adorable moment captured by Anushka, where the father-daughter duo was also seen playing with the water.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top."

The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram.

Virat also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram.

Virat and Anushka also participated in public religious ritual at the ashram and then organised a bhandara.

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Regarding the matches, Australia is set to tour India in the coming few days for a four-game Test series. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June.

The series will begin on 9th February in Nagpur while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.

Coming back to Anushka on the acting front; she surprised everyone with her last cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child with Virat, their daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. (ANI)

