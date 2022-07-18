Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Bhumi Pednekar's 33rd birthday on Monday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'versatile diva'.

Taking to Instagram stories, Vaani Kapoor shared a glimpse of the 'Badhaai Do' star. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "Bhoomzieeee happy happy birthday!!! Have a fabulous one"

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Return After Five Years With Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi As Judges With Season 10.

Bhumi's 'The Lady Killer' co-star shared a 'fun' gif of himself and Bhumi on their set having a chill time on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Happy birthday babe S Ur gonna have me scaring u on set whenever u dose off for the next 3 months... Tilt then Enjoy the vibe in London @bhumipednekar"

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Bhumi in her 'pataka avatar'. Sharing it, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday @bhumipednekar! see you soon pataka".

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Asks Fans To Open Their 'Mor Wale Pankh' After the Release of New Song 'Mor Mor' From Good Luck Jerry (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar who will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Bhumi in their upcoming flick 'Raksha Bandhan', took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Action vs Cut, may your graphs as an actor keep growing by leaps and bounds. Wishing you the best of health and abundance of wealth, happy birthday @bhumipednekar".

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Bhumi and wrote "Happy birthday Bhumi! Wishing you love and light always".

Meanwhile, Bhumi, who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. She recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

'Afwaah' is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.

The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from 'The Lady Killer', on the film front, Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' on her list as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)