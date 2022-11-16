Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): On Wednesday, Aditya Roy Kapur turned 37. The actor is receiving many sweet birthday messages from people in the industry. On their respective social media accounts, actors Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi, and others sent their good wishes to the actor.

Anushka Sharma uploaded a photo of Aditya Roy Kapur to her Instagram account on Wednesday. She wrote: "Happy birthday Aditya! Wishing you love and light always."

Rakul Preet Singh took to her IG stories and extended her warm wishes to the 'Aashiqui 2' star, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Aditya, Wishing you a year filled with love, adventure and prosperity."

Bollywood's Shershaah aka Sidharth Malhotra too wished his 'bro' Aditya on his special day, taking to his Instagram story he wrote,"Happy Birthday bro, have the best year ahead. Big Hug. @adityaroykapur"

Anil Kapoor gave information about their forthcoming film in his birthday message to Aditya while also wishing his Malang co-star. Anil Kapoor posted a collage of himself and the actor on his Instagram story, writing, "Happy Birthday Aditya! Looking forward to our next project after Malang together, coming in 2023! Wishing you all the happiness and success always! See you soon."

The co-star of Rashtra Kavach Om received a special post from Sanjana Sanghi as well. The actor posted a sweet photo of herself and him to Instagram along with the caption, "The birthday of a music loving, forever caring, Luna doting and sometimes sulking Dear. Happiest of happys to you."

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most popular Bolly actors right now. In 2009's London Dreams, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in significant roles, he made his Bollywood debut.

Although he has previously played a number of supporting roles, his memorable depiction of the depressed and lost musician Rahul Jaykar in the 2013 movie 'Aashiqui 2' won him a tonne of fans and great repute in the industry. Long-running rumours of his relationship with his coworker Shraddha Kapoor, who also played the lead female role in Aashiqui 2, surfaced after the film.

His most well-known works include Ok Jaanu, Malang, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ludo. (ANI)

