Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's birthday, several Bollywood actors took to their social media handles to wish the 'Farzi' star.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram stories and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @SHAHIDKAPOOR !!CONGRATULATIONS ON THE SUCCESS OF #FARZI !!!WISHING YOU MANY MORE SUCH SUCCESSES AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS!"

Anushka Sharma dropped a stunning picture of Shahid along with a message. She wrote, Happy birthday Shahid! Wishing you love and light always."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a still of Shahid from 'Farzi'and captioned it, "Still reeling from this performance. #Sunny. Happy birthday."

Ananya Panday dropped a picture with Shahid and wrote, "Happy birthday Sash! Only smiles and sunshine for you this year."

Genelia D'Souza dropped a picture from her wedding where she can be seen hugging Shahid.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest friend @shahidkapoor. Wishing you all the love and happiness always."

Vicky Kaushal also showered his love. He wrote, "Happy Birthday bro! Keep rocking!"

Kunal kemmu wished his buddy with a cute picture and message, "Happy Birthday Ba," with heart emoji.

Sidharth Malhotra also extended the birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday bro. May you keep shinning as always, big love."

Diana Penty dropped picture of Shahid from Siddharth and Kiara's wedding and wrote, Happy birthday Shahid. Here's to a 'bloody' god year!

Shilpa Shetty shared a fun picture from an award function along with a birthday wish, "Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor. Nothing #Farzi when Isee the joy on your face when you perform, Shahid! Wishing you love, happiness, and all the success."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is currently basking in the success of 'Farzi'.

The show is directed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. (ANI)

