Entertainment News | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Seek Blessings at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently visited the historic Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, where they took a moment to offer prayers and seek spiritual blessings.

Agency News ANI| May 25, 2025 01:10 PM IST
Entertainment News | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Seek Blessings at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently visited the historic Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, where they took a moment to offer prayers and seek spiritual blessings.

The couple's visit, which was captured in several pictures and videos, has garnered attention across social media platforms.

The duo was seen standing side by side, with folded hands, as they paid their respects inside the temple.

Anushka, who was dressed in a mauve suit, also covered her head with dupatta, while Virat, in a cream ethnic outfit, stood next to her. Both folded their hands and bowed their heads during the prayer.

The couple's visit was met with warm hospitality from the temple priests, who presented them with garlands and shawls.

Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj, the Mahant (head priest) of Hanuman Garhi temple, shared his thoughts on the couple's visit.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Virat Kohli ji and Anushka Sharma ji have a strong attachment towards spirituality, culture, God, and Sanatana Dharma. They had darshan of Bhagwan Ramlala and then took blessings from Hanuman ji."

The couple's visit to Ayodhya comes after their recent trip to Vrindavan, where they met spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

This visit took place shortly after Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket, and it included a deeply spiritual conversation about inner peace and the power of devotion.

During the interaction, Premanand Ji asked Virat if he was happy, with both Anushka and Virat listening intently as the spiritual leader spoke about the importance of chanting God's name to attain inner peace and spiritual liberation.

Meanwhile, on May 23, Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli's IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

