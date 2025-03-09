Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband, Indian star batter Virat Kohli, during India's match against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In videos that are going viral on the internet, the Piku actress was spotted in the stands wearing a denim shirt and jeans as she waved at her husband, who acknowledged her from the field just before the match started.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis got off to a solid start with a 57-run partnership between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied the brakes and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed the Kiwis towards a total of 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine knock of 53* off 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

With 252 runs required for victory, India will look to capitalize on the slow conditions and chase down the target to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy title. (ANI)

