Entertainment News | Anya Taylor-Joy Joins 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' as Elf Warrior Seren

Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' (Photo/Instagram/@anyataylorjoy)

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Anya Taylor-Joy has officially joined the cast of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', the upcoming fantasy epic from New Line and Warner Bros., adding another major name to the highly anticipated return to JRR Tolkien's cinematic universe.

The Golden Globe-winning actor and Emmy nominee will portray Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, the makers announced on Instagram.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZnhOxuPqtK/

As per Variety, the character is described as "a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil".

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Directed by and starring Andy Serkis, the film will see the actor reprise his iconic role as Gollum.

Returning cast members also include Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo and Lee Pace as King Thranduil.

Taylor-Joy joins a growing ensemble that includes Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

Warner Bros. has scheduled 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' for a worldwide theatrical release on December 17, 2027.

The casting marks Taylor-Joy's third role in a major Warner Bros. franchise following her appearance in 'Furiosa', the prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road', and her role in the 'Dune' film series.

She will next be seen in Apple TV+'s 'Lucky', which she also executive produces.

Set in the years leading up to 'The Fellowship of the Ring', 'The Hunt for Gollum' will chronicle the search for the corrupted Hobbit before the events of the original trilogy unfold.

The film reunites the Oscar-winning creative team behind the blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' movies.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Zane Weiner serve as producers, while Ken Kamins, Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish of 'The Imaginarium' are executive producers.

The screenplay adapts Tolkien's source material and is being written by original trilogy collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

According to Variety, 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' film franchises have generated nearly USD 6 billion worldwide across six theatrical releases over the past two decades.

Warner Bros. is looking to build on that legacy with 'The Hunt for Gollum', which expands the mythology of Middle-earth through a new chapter centred on one of its most enigmatic characters.

Meanwhile, the next film in the fantasy franchise, 'The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past', is being written by Philippa Boyens, Stephen Colbert and Peter McGee.

The project is produced by WingNut Films in association with Spartina Industries. (ANI)

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