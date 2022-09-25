Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The American National Football League (NFL) has announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of its Super Bowl Halftime Show which typically draws one of the biggest single TV audiences of the year.

According to Deadline, Apple's streaming service will replace Pepsi as the key backer of the annual spectacle.

In a statement to Deadline, Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, said, "We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show."

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology," continued the statement.

Variety reports that in recent months Apple has shown a greater interest in sports. Its streaming platform has struck deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer to show games to subscribers.

Apple Music's sponsorship will start with Super Bowl LVII set for February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

"Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we're very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, as per Deadline.

Last year over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and it was recently awarded three Creative Emmy awards. The show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. (ANI)

