Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor America Ferrera has been cast for Apple's limited series 'WeCrashed', which will tell the story about the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups.

According to Deadline, Ferrera will portray Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork, whose life is turned upside down as a result.

Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the eight-episode drama had previously announced cast members which included talent powerhouses, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Leto and Hathaway will be playing WeWork founders, Adam and Rebekah Neumann. Kyle Marvin also stars as WeWork co-founder and "chief culture officer" Miguel McKelvey.

Lee Eisenberg, the co-creator of 'Little America' who has an overall deal with Apple, and Drew Crevello, created 'WeCrashed' and will serve as showrunners. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct it.

All four will executive produce the series, so will Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Leto and his producing partner Emma Ludbrook and Hathaway. Wondery will also executive produce.

This role in 'WeCrashed' will be Ferrera's first since wrapping NBC's 'Superstore', which she departed after season five in 2020 but returned to for its series finale earlier this year. She's also an executive producer of and has guest-starred on Netflix's 'Gentefied'. (ANI)

