Makers of Apurva starring Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa on Wednesday unveiled a romantic track titled ''Tujhse Pyaar Hai.'' Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company treated fans with music video and captioned it, "Feel the magic of love with Apurva & Sid! #TujhsePyaarHai Song Out Now!" The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa. Apurva Trailer: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav's Upcoming Film Promises a Gritty Survival Drama! (Watch Video).

Apurva is the gripping story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, set in Chambal, and vividly juxtaposed against a gruesome, terrifying dacoit gang led by Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in their most chilling avatars yet! Showcasing Tara Sutaria in a career-defining performance, the edge-of-the-seat thriller has been receiving tremendous appreciation from all corners of the country for its intense performances and impactful story. Recently, Tara revealed that she did not use any body doubles and that all the stunts were done by herself in the movie.

Sharing her experience doing all the stunts herself, she recalled, "I was barefoot throughout the shoot in Jaisalmer. I was jumping off trains, walking on hot sand, and doing all my stunts without body doubles. I lived on intermittent napping because we were shooting day and night." She added, "There are so many hero-centric films but women-oriented films are rare. I'm glad the film chose me. Women possess an innate strength that comes out in the face of adversity. No woman should have to go through this, but as an actor, this role is a privilege." Apurva: Tara Sutaria Embraces a Gritty Transformation for Role, Actor Says 'No Showers, Mud Baths, Unbrushed Hair' (View Pics).

Have You Checked Tujhse Pyaar Hai Song Yet? If Not Check It Here:

To fit the role, Tara underwent a radical makeover. The actor refused to take a shower in order to completely embody the aspects of her character in Apurva. Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.'Apurva is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15.