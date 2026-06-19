Entertainment News | AR Rahman Unveils Haunting Soundtrack for His First Arabic Thriller 'Baab' by Nayla Al Khaja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has unveiled the original soundtrack album for 'Baab' - the critically acclaimed Arabic psychological fantasy-thriller directed by Nayla Al Khaja.

Released across all major streaming platforms through Rahman's music label KM Musiq and distributed worldwide by Divo, the soundtrack marks a significant first in the composer's celebrated global career, his maiden collaboration on an Arabic feature film.

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Known for transcending geographical and cultural boundaries through music, Rahman brings his signature emotional depth and cinematic grandeur to Baab, a haunting exploration of grief, memory, trauma and the supernatural.

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Directed by Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, the film has emerged as one of the region's most acclaimed feature films, with Rahman's score serving as a vital thread throughout the narrative.

The soundtrack invites listeners into the mysterious world of Baab through a collection of 10 evocative compositions by the composer.

Speaking about the film, Rahman shared, "What drew me to Baab was its emotional complexity and the unique world Nayla had created. To stay authentic to the film, we explored a different soundscape, and it was a rewarding creative journey and a meaningful first step into Arabic cinema for me," as per a press release.

Across an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, Rahman has composed music for some of the world cinema's most celebrated films, including the Academy Award-winning 'Slumdog Millionaire', '127 Hours', 'Couples Retreat', the Chinese epic 'Warriors of Heaven and Earth', and 'Pele: Birth of a Legend', among many others.

Notably, 'Baab' represents a landmark addition to his international repertoire as his first Arabic-language film project.

The Baab Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available across all major streaming platforms. (ANI)

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