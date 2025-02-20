Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): The ex-wife of music composer AR Rahman, Saira Banu, was recently hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

"On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery," the statement shared on Instagram read.

"She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless. Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers," it further read.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after nearly 29 years of marriage. In a statement shared by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.

"On behalf of Mrs. Saira and her husband, renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways," a part of the statement read.

The composer also shared the news on his X account, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. (ANI)

