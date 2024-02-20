Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Debutant director Shiv Rawail, has delivered a global hit series, 'The Railway Men'.

Director Shiv Rawail said, "Archival footage and images used in the show have impacted people deeply across the world."

He said, "Opening of Episode One is this voice-over by Jagmohan Kumavat (The Reporter) and it captures a recreation of the real-life event of Warren Anderson leaving India. The interesting thing from a creative point of view it has a very different style to the rest of the show."

"It's done very candidly from a very vantage point to feel as if the paparazzi is kind of capturing someone leaving and it also has an interesting treatment of cutting with archival footage. The archival footage & the images used throughout the show have resulted in how The Railway Men has impacted people globally. We also shot at the Bhopal airport where this incident happened," he added.Netflix & YRF Entertainment's tentpole series, 'The Railway Men', a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity is a huge hit nationally & internationally. The 4-part mini-series that premiered on November 18, is a runaway success story riding on unanimously positive reviews from media & audiences across the world! The Railway Men has topped global charts for around three months now!

It is a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal on the fateful night of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy! These self-sacrificing individuals rose against all odds and put their lives at risk to save fellow citizens while battling an invisible enemy in the air.Inspired by true stories, this gripping series features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others. (ANI)

