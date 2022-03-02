Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): 'West Side Story' actor Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Sony's upcoming superhero action-adventure film 'Kraven the Hunter'.

As per Variety, DeBose will join Aaron Taylor Johnson in the film.

She will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is the on-and-off lover of Kraven. The character first appeared in 'Spider-Man' comics in the early 1980s as an adversary of Marvel's teen web-slinger. In the comics, she has the power of mind control and a costume that barely covers her body.

Filmmaker J.C. Chandor is directing 'Kraven the Hunter' which also stars Russell Crowe.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the project, with the screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

The film will be released theatrically on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

