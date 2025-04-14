Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The excitement level among fans has been upped ever since they learned about the return of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to Bollywood with 'Abir Gulaal' film opposite Vaani Kapoor.

On Monday, the makers treated the audience to the film's love anthem 'Khudaya Ishq', which is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

"Creating the music for Abir Gulaal has been a truly enriching journey, and this first song is a testament to the beautiful synergy between Kumaar's evocative words and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh alongside Shilpa Rao. It's a melody woven with emotion, and I sincerely hope it touches the hearts of everyone who listens," Amit Trivedi said in a press note.

Have a look at the romantic chemistry between Fawad and Vaani in 'Khudaya Ishq' song

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal follows the journey of two individuals whose unexpected bond leads them to emotional healing and a blossoming love.

On April 1, the film's teaser was unveiled.

The teaser saw Fawad and Vaani sharing a tender moment inside a car, enjoying the rain, before the playful exchange of dialogue ignites their chemistry.When Vaani teasingly asked, "Are you flirting with me?", Fawad responded with his signature charm, "Do you want me to?"

The teaser concluded with the heartwarming message, "Bringing love back."According to Bagdi, the film explores how love can emerge as a beautiful, unanticipated consequence of healing.

The film's producers are Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Fawad's return to the silver screen comes almost nine years after his last Bollywood film, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016), following the controversy around the ban on Pakistani artists after the 2016 Uri Attack.

Fawad Khan became a household name in India with his stellar performance in Pakistani drama 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' (2012) followed by his appearance in Bollywood films such as 'Khoobsurat' (2014) and 'Kapoor & Sons' (2016). (ANI)

