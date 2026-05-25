Entertainment News | Arijit Singh-Sunidhi Chauhan's 'Tujhko' from 'Cocktail 2' Drops with Soulful Romantic Vibe

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Cocktail 2' have released their latest romantic track 'Tujhko' on Monday, unveiling a soulful duet that brings together celebrated singers Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in a deeply emotional musical collaboration.

Composed by acclaimed music director Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Tujhko' is positioned as a soft, comforting love ballad that leans into classic Bollywood romance while highlighting the fresh on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

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'Tujhko' is a gentle, slow-flowing romantic track. Arijit Singh leads the song with his signature emotive style, supported by Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful vocals, creating a layered duet that enhances the track's romantic tone.

The visuals of the song feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in warm, sunlit frames, with summer-inspired aesthetics and flowing silhouettes. The music video focuses on quiet, affectionate moments between the characters.

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The song also marks a notable musical reunion for Arijit Singh with composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, a trio known for several iconic Bollywood hits.

As highlighted in the official description, "Tujhko marks a massive musical milestone as it brings together India's top playback singer, Arijit Singh, and the versatile Sunidhi Chauhan for a rare, soulful duet".

The film 'Cocktail 2', directed by Homi Adajania, features a new ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will release on June 19, 2026, in theatres. (ANI)

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