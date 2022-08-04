Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Television actor Arjit Taneja all set to star in director and producer Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. On Thursday, Arjit posted a series of pictures on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ' Kumkum Bhagya' actor recently dropped a picture with Karan, which he captioned, " Can't help but Flaunt this. Just 14 hours of being directed by this Legend. It has been an overwhelming and humbling experience to say the least. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies for making us a small part of this blockbuster in the making and to the whole team for being so generous. All the very best to all of you #Gratitude"

In the first picture, Arjit was seen posing with Karan and his co-star from ' Kumkum Bhagya' show Sriti Jha.

The picture also showcases a hand-written note from the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director which reads, "Dear Arjit, Thank you for being a part of my family... Welcome again to the Dharma Family. All my love, Karan".

As soon as Arjit shared the news, his friends from the industry showered their wishes in the comment section.

Actor Ravii Dubey wrote, "superb"

Sriti Jha also chimed into the comment section and wrote "Fortunate firsts!!"

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

Unveiling the release date, a few months ago, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Along with Arjit, Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani also been part of the Karan's film.(ANI)

