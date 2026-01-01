New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away on Thursday.

According to a source close to the 'Rise and Fall' star, Rakesh Chandra Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, following which he was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Also Read | New Year 2026: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Allu Arjun Extend New Year Wishes to Fans, Share Messages of Hope, Gratitude and Positivity (View Posts).

He passed away on January 1, 2026.

His final rites took place on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members.

Also Read | Sirai 2025 Movie Box Office Collection: Vikram Prabhu's Thriller Crosses INR 9 Crore Mark in 8 Days; Check Day-Wise Collections of the Sleeper Hit.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.

Arjun Bijlani, who was close to his father-in-law, was recently in Dubai with his family ahead of the New Year celebrations. The actor had been sharing glimpses of their vacation.

Earlier this year, Neha also shared a heartfelt Father's Day post for her dad, penning an emotional message for him.

She also shared pictures of her father and her son together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK7V5dltO5n/

"Happy Father's Day to my daddy. I've always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you -- your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing. A father's love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love. Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy," she wrote.

On the work front for Arjun Bijlani, the actor was recently crowned as the winner of the first season of the reality show, 'Fall & Rise'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)