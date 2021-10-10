Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a nostalgic post on Sunday, remembering his late mother Mona Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a picture in which he can be seen looking at the sky with a little smile on his face.

Also Read | Navratri 2021 Day 5 Colour White: Deepika Padukone, Nia Sharma and Others Show You Why ‘White is Always Right’ (View Pics).

He penned the caption about how he knows that there is an "angel" watching over him, referring to his late mother who passed away in 2012, battling cancer.

"I always look up and smile cause I know I got an angel watching over me. Love you Maa keep taking care of me please," he wrote.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Whose Charming Wardrobe is a Happy Place For Us (View Pics).

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Mona was Boney Kapoor's first wife before the filmmaker married Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. Boney and Mona got divorced in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)