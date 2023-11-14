Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday night stepped out in Mumbai to watch superstar Salman Khan's latest release action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

A few pictures from inside the cinema hall are surfacing on social media in which the 'Tevar' actor could be seen enjoying the film with director Siddharth Anand.

Arjun was seen keeping a low profile at the theatre. He donned a black sweatshirt paired with matching pants and a cap.

Several reports suggest that Arjun and Salman have a strained relationship. However, the cause of behind the strained relationship is unknown.

Arjun is currently dating Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about 'Tiger 3' the film emerged as Salman Khan's biggest opener film.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 43 crore in Hindi language on the release day.

"'TIGER 3' IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz... #Tiger3: Rs 43 cr #Bharat: Rs 42.30 cr #PremRatanDhanPayo: Rs 40.35 cr #Sultan: Rs 36.54 cr #TigerZindaHai: Rs 34.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #SalmanKhan," he wrote.

The total day 1 collection of the film is Rs 44.50 Cr (Hindi + dubbed), as per a statement shared by YRF.

Undoubtedly, the film did a great business despite Diwali day.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene of Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. (ANI)

