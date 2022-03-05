Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Actor Arjun Mathur on Saturday said he has completed the shoot of his next film "Lord Curzon ki Haveli".

The black-comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. Bikash Mishra, best known for writing and directing critically-acclaimed film "Chauranga", has penned the script.

Also Read | Will Smith and Michael B Jordan Join Hands for I Am Legend Sequel.

Mathur, who won acclaim for his performance in Prime Video show "Made in Heaven", shared the news of his wrap on "Lord Curzon ki Haveli" on Instagram.

"Happy faces. They say - the relationship between an actor and a director is like a love story. The man with his muse (s) after completion of filming. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' film wrap #LordCurzonKiHaveli #Blackcomedy #Thriller #FilmWrap," he wrote alongside a picture with the team of the film.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor Post Adorable Birthday Wishes For Ibrahim Ali Khan as He Turns 21.

"Lord Curzon ki Haveli" also features Tanishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)