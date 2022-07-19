Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed the way he "bribes" his 'Ek Villain Returns' co-star Tara Sutaria into making him "look good".

"... how I get Tara Sutaria to make me look good on-camera... Basically, make her laugh & bribe her with good food off camera!" captioned Arjun on Instagram, sharing some pictures of the duo.

In the first picture, both Arjun and Tara struck a uber-cool pose which showed the 'Gunday' actor holding Tara's hand from behind as the duo gave on fleek expressions. While Arjun wore a grey loose-fitted sweatshirt, Tara was decked up in hippie wear. She had put on a printed orange shrug with an embroidered bralette, matching it with a pair of blue denim shorts.

As for the second image, the co-stars were seen in a fun mood as they stood on a floor, filled with yellow smiley balloons and gestured something to each other with their hands.

The third image portrayed the foodie lurking inside Tara and Arjun as they held two burgers each, with a plate of fries lying on the couch.

Apparently, according to Arjun making Tara laugh and bringing food to her makes her click good pictures of Arjun.

Meanwhile, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor and Arjun Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their action-drama 'Ek Villain Returns'. Apart from Tara and Arjun, the film also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. The dark trailer of the film has managed to grab eyeballs while the release of the two songs, 'Galliyan Returns' and 'Dil' have touched many listeners.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is slated to release on July 29, this year.

Talking about Tara Sutaria has announced that she would be collaborating with producer Murad Khetani for an upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva'. 'Apurva' marks the 26-year-old actor's first female-oriented film of her career. She has also recently made her debut as a singer with the song 'Shaamat', which got a positive response from the netizens.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has another upcoming dark comedy 'Kuttey' in his kitty. It is directed by debutante Aasmaan Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. Arjun will also feature in Ajay Bahl's next project 'Lady Killer' starring Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

