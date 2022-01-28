Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Is Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the role of the mighty God of Thunder, Zeus in a new project?

On Friday, Arnold took to Instagram and shared a poster of him as the sky and thunder god from Greek mythology.

"Coming February 2022," he captioned the post.

Arnold's new look has left fans curious. Many assumed that it is his look from a new movie while several reports stated that the project could be a potential Super Bowl commercial for the February 13 broadcast of the game.

Last week, Arnold made headlines after being involved in a multi-vehicle car accident that left one woman injured. (ANI)

